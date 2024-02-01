All 27 leaders have agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. Charles Michel, chairman of the meeting of EU leaders, just announced this in Brussels. In the meantime, about a thousand protesting farmers use their tractors to block parts of the traffic around the building where the summit is taking place.
Hans Nijenhuis
Latest update:
12:14
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Hungary #agrees #billions #aid #Ukraine
Leave a Reply