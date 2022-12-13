Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that Novak allowed the revision of contracts due to the price ceiling

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said he had phoned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss long-term contracts for gas supplies. The politician’s speech was broadcast on his Facebook page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

Yesterday I consulted by phone with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of energy, Alexander Novak. He expressed his openness to the fact that if there is a need to change long-term Hungarian-Russian contracts for the purchase of gas due to the gas price ceiling, then this will be possible Peter Szijjarto Hungarian Foreign Minister

According to him, Novak allowed the revision of contracts and changes in conditions due to the price ceiling. The introduction of a “dynamic” gas price ceiling was proposed by the European Commission on 22 November. According to the current draft, the price cap mechanism will be activated when two conditions are met simultaneously: the settlement price of the monthly futures on the TTF index exceeds 275 euros per megawatt-hour for two weeks, and the spread between the TTF price and the global price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is not less than 58 euros for ten consecutive trading days.

At the last meeting, the energy ministers of the European Union countries were unable to agree on the maximum gas price. The bloc members plan to hold a new discussion on December 19th.

The EU will not restrict over-the-counter gas purchases

Szijjarto said that EU energy ministers had decided not to limit the price of over-the-counter gas purchases, despite the fact that this was discussed in the original plan.

In the case of regulation of OTC transactions, it would be impossible to conclude contracts without taking into account the gas price ceiling, which would significantly reduce the possibility of its purchase for states.

Now this measure is no longer included in the plan, for us it is important and good news that the freedom to conclude contracts for the over-the-counter purchase of gas is not limited Peter Szijjarto Hungarian Foreign Minister

Earlier, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that the introduction of a ceiling on gas prices is not a way out, especially for Hungary, because this decision jeopardizes the country’s energy security.

Prior to this, the London-based ICE exchange warned the European Union about the consequences of introducing a ceiling on gas prices. Exchange specialists believe that such an initiative is likely to lead to a greater rise in gas prices.