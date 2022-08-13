Home page politics

A compression station on the TurkStream pipeline in Krasnodar. © Dmitry Feoktistov/imago-images

In the ongoing gas crisis, the government in Budapest has reached an agreement with Russia on the delivery of additional gas.

BUDAPEST – Europe is groaning under the effects of gas supplies cut by Russia. Also in response to the Ukraine war, Moscow has, among other things, throttled gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline. However, the Hungarian government has now reacted to the shortage. Despite the Russian war of aggression, new deliveries were agreed with Moscow.

Gas crisis in Europe: Russia supplies additional gas to Hungary

According to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Russia has started additional gas deliveries to the EU member country. After negotiations between Moscow and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto last month, the Russian company Gazprom began supplying more gas on Friday than “already contractually agreed,” ministry representative Tamas Menczer said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, by the end of August, an additional 2.6 million cubic meters per day will come to Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline. Menczer explained that further deliveries in September are still being negotiated. He emphasized that it is “the duty of the Hungarian government to ensure the country’s secure supply of natural gas”.

Hungary reaches agreement with Moscow: acquisition of gas without Russian sources “impossible”

Foreign Minister Szijjarto made an unannounced visit to Moscow in July to discuss the purchase of an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas. The acquisition of such large quantities of gas is “impossible” given the current “European market conditions” without Russian sources, Menczer said on Saturday.

A gas emergency plan has been in force within the EU since Tuesday to deal with the energy crisis triggered by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. The regulation provides for voluntary natural gas savings in the winter of 15 percent per country, but it allows numerous exceptions for states. Hungary is one of the countries that had requested an exception. The country is particularly dependent on Russian energy imports. (AFP)