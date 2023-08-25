Orban: Ukraine will harm Hungary by refusing Russian gas transit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Ukraine of damaging the country’s energy security in connection with Kyiv’s possible refusal to transit Russian gas. Writes about it TASS with reference to radio station Kossuth.

Orban recalled that Kiev announced the termination of the transit of Russian gas in 2024. Earlier, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the country refused to enter into negotiations with Russia on the extension of the contract for gas transit to Europe.

According to the Hungarian leader, this decision will harm the country’s energy security. He also mentioned sanctions against Russia and the undermining of Nord Stream 2.

Now Hungary is looking for new energy sources in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan with transit through Turkey. According to Orban, Ankara “has a hand on the gas valve.”

Earlier, Serbia expressed its readiness to increase the transit of gas from Russia to Hungary in the event of the termination of transit through Ukraine.