Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto urged to prepare for “serious attacks” from the EU

Hungarian Foreign and Economic Relations Minister Péter Szijjártó called for preparations for “serious attacks” from the European Union (EU). His words lead RIA News.

He noted that Brussels resorts to almost all possible types of blackmail against Budapest. According to the Foreign Minister, Hungary has always been attacked, but in the end it turned out to be right. He expressed the opinion that in the coming period it is also necessary to “prepare for future serious attacks.”

The reason for the pressure in the policy of the Prime Minister of the country

This is not the first time Szijjártó has accused the European Union of being hostile to Hungary. In particular, he stated that the accusations of corruption against the Hungarian authorities were unfounded. The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry is also convinced that the European Parliament hates the country’s government, which opposes the liberal mainstream. “Now in Brussels there are political remarks against Hungary, because a conservative, Christian-democratic government has been in power here for 12 years,” he said.

Earlier, a Hungarian journalist, a member of the Valdai Club, Gabor Stir, suggested that the European Union is putting pressure on Budapest because of the overly independent policy of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which is overly sovereign and illiberal for the EU. “Viktor Orban is a thorn in the eye of the West, and he would like to see another prime minister at the head of the Hungarian government. Therefore, using rule of law problems and corruption as a pretext, Brussels is putting pressure on Budapest,” Stir explained. The journalist also added that another reason for Brussels’ dissatisfaction is Orban’s attitude towards Russia, which is based on “real politics and pragmatism.”

Ally of Russia in Europe

Hungary is the most loyal member of the European Union towards Russia, and on the issue of oil supplies to the region acted as an ally. Thanks to her efforts, supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline were withdrawn from the oil embargo. Szijjarto stressed that Budapest had consistently blocked the most ambitious decisions and secured exceptions for itself.

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out that EU sanctions against Russia could lead to war. He called on the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to resume negotiations. Orban also pointed to the fact that the EU’s sanctions policy towards Russia did not live up to the hopes placed on it. “Europe is slowly bleeding out, while Russia is making good money in the meantime,” the politician noted.