Hungary | According to Tuppurainen, Vakoojauhka demands a counterattack: “Hungary should be excluded from Schengen free movement”

Hungary|According to the Hungarian foreign minister, the background of the EU’s security concerns is the Baltic countries’ propaganda campaign against Hungary.

Sdp’s chairman of the parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen says that there is a need to react to Hungary’s decision to open a non-security-checked route for the Russians.

“Hungary must be excluded from Schengen free movement and border control must be introduced. Hungary should not be pushed out of the EU, but we have to protect ourselves,” Tuppurainen commented on the X messaging service.

In July, Hungary introduced an express visa for third-country nationals, which enables access to Hungary and thus also to the rest of the Schengen area of ​​free movement.

The scheme previously only applied to citizens of Serbia and Ukraine, but was extended to eight other nationalities, including Russia and Belarus.

Hungary is currently holding the EU presidency. The prime minister of the country Viktor Orbán close relations with Russia became concrete right at the beginning of the presidency, when Orbán visited Moscow to meet the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

New visa policy has had time to raise concerns within the EU. Chairman of the largest group in the European Parliament, the center-right EPP Manfred Weber has sent to the President of the European Council To Charles Michel a letter that says Hungary’s visa policy creates a loophole for Russian spies and is a “serious risk to national security”.

The EU Commission plans to find out whether Hungary’s express visa complies with Schengen regulations.

Schengen means the territory of 29 countries, within which you can travel without border checks. Almost all EU countries are involved, including Finland, as well as a few European countries outside the EU. No country has been excluded from Schengen since the area came into effect in 1985.

Hungary justifies the need for express visas at its nuclear power plant site, for which the Russian state nuclear power company Rosatom needs Russian workers.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártón it is a “childish lie” that Hungary’s visa policy would endanger the security of the Schengen area. According to Szijjártó, it is a propaganda campaign by the Baltic countries against Hungary.

According to Szijjártó, Russians still need a visa to Hungary and cannot get a permanent residence permit through the new system.

HS also asked the foreign minister for a comment on the matter From Elina Valton (kok), but according to his assistant, they don’t want to comment on the matter for the time being. The reason is that more detailed information about Hungary’s new practice has not yet been confirmed.