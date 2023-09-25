Hungary | According to Orbán, the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership is not urgent

In addition to Hungary, Turkey has not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

Hungarian prime minister Victor On Monday, Orbán told the Hungarian Parliament that the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership is not urgent. Parliament met for the first time after the summer recess.

“Is there an urgent reason that would force us to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership? I don’t see anything like that,” Orbán told lawmakers.

Orbán supported his position by saying that there is no security threat to Sweden.

Sweden’s NATO membership was supposed to be discussed in the Hungarian parliament already in July, but the matter was postponed after the ruling Fidesz party announced that it would not participate in the session dealing with the matter.

In addition to Hungary, Turkey has not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership. Orbán is believed to be following Turkey’s example.