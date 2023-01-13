Hungary | A man stabbed three police officers in Budapest

The man went to his neighbor’s apartment in the apartment building and stabbed the policemen in the arrest situation. The attacker fled into the street, where the police shot him in the leg.

Man stabbed three police officers in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, late on Thursday evening, the police said in a press release, according to news agency Reuters.

One of the stabbed policemen died in hospital.

The man was trying to get into the apartment building when the police were called. Express magazine according to the man lived in that apartment building and broke down his neighbor’s door to get inside.

The police tried to arrest the man, but he stabbed them and fled into the street. However, the fourth officer shot him in the leg.

The attacker was arrested and taken to the hospital, Express says. The policemen who were stabbed were also taken to the hospital.