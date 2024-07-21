From the possibility of a race far from the podium to the second victory in Formula 2, the first in a Feature Race after the success in the Sprint Race at Silverstone. The Hungaroring weekend ends in style for the young driver from Bologna of Prema, who thanks to a Safety Car in the second half of the race took the great opportunity to exploit the soft tyres, climbing once again to the top step of the podium and redeeming himself from a disappointing Sprint on Saturday. Great joy for the Mercedes promise, who thus finishes ahead of Victor Martins and Gabriel Bortoleto at the end of a Feature Race characterised by sensational episodes even before the start.

Race report

It all started, in fact, with the sensational mistake of Campos: the Spanish team did not let the championship leader Isack Hadjar out in time to line up, with the Frenchman forced to start from the pit lane instead of the third position he had earned in qualifying. An incredible gift for the poleman Paul Aron, as well as Hadjar’s direct pursuer, at least until the race.

In fact, when the green light came on, the Hitech driver got off to a terrible start, losing six positions also due to a blockage at the entrance to turn 1. In this way, Martins took advantage, taking the lead ahead of Fittipaldi and Bortoleto, while Antonelli recovered two positions. The first pearl by the Bolognese driver came on the 6th lap with a nice overtaking move on Maloney, the same driver who would be the ‘victim’ of the second, a great twist of this race. On the following lap, at the entrance to turn 3, Aron tried to overtake the Barbadian driver, completely botching the maneuver and hitting him. An episode that forced him to retire, while the Race Direction intervened with the Safety Car.

LAP 7 / 37 MORE DRAMA IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT! 😱 Paul Aron attempts to get past Zane Maloney at turn 4, but tags the Rodin driver and sends them both into a spin. “I’ve ruined my race” says Aron 📻😣#F2 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/tiCgD0NjUn — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 21, 2024

The drivers in the top 3, like many others, took advantage of the opportunity to return to the pits to fit the hard tyres, while Antonelli continued, having started with the hard, continued. The Bolognese driver then took the lead, but was forced to make the mandatory pit stop to fit the soft tyres towards the end of the race. With the group back together, however, the hopes of victory seemed to vanish, unless another episode occurred that forced the entry of the Safety Car. This is exactly what happened on lap 22 due to Cordeel’s impact with the barriers, at a point in the race in which Antonelli had created a gap of 6 seconds on the virtual leader of the race Martins. Returning to fifth position with the soft tyres behind a group with worn hard tyres, the Prema driver had a great opportunity to recover during the last ten minutes of the race. A dream that comes true once the race resumes, with the Bolognese who, in the space of just three laps, takes the lead by overtaking Hadjar, Fittipaldi, Bortoleto and Martins, stretching out and setting the fastest lap of the race until the checkered flag. A memorable success for the 17-year-old, who triumphs ahead of Martins and Verschoor, who overtook Bortoleto for third place on the very last lap. Hadjar’s opportunity to finish in the points zone and stretch out his lead over Aron, however, fades away. The Frenchman ends a nightmare race in 18th place.

F2 / Feature Race, Hungary 2024: Finishing Order

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press 1:02:46.691 2 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +12.528 3 Richard Verschoor trident +13.355 4 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +14.819 5 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort +18.516 6 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +19.179 7 Kush Main Invicta +20.270 8 Miyata Return Rodin +20.498 9 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing +21.193 10 Raphael Villagomez From Amersfoort +23.310 11 Roman Stanek trident +24.882 12 Josep Maria Martí Fields +26.705 13 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport +28.408 14 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix +31.105 15 Oliver Bearman DAMS +31.507 16 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +31.883 17 Jack Crawford Fields +32.869 18 Isaac Hadjar AIX Racing +33.754 19 Joshua Durksen Hi-tech +44.655 20 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech Withdrawn 21 Zane Maloney Rodin Withdrawn 22 Paul Aron Hi-tech Withdrawn

Next appointment

Just like Formula 3, the second category of F1 will also be back on track as soon as next weekend on the legendary circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Weekend that will coincide with the tenth round of the championship, the last before the summer break that will end between the end of August and the beginning of September with the second appointment of the calendar in Italy, in Monza.