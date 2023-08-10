Alonso and Hungary: stories of love and ‘hate’

The relationship between Fernando Alonso and the Hungaroring has known moments of great joy and others in which the Spaniard ended up on the front pages of sports newspapers for other actions, more or less positive: in Hungary, twenty years ago, the former Renault driver won his first GP in Formula 1, to then offer a fundamental contribution to Esteban Ocon’s first victory in 2021, then his teammate in Alpine. The following year he completed his test always with Alpine, only to catch everyone off guard the day after the race by announcing his signing with Aston Martin in 2023.

The most discussed episode

However, certainly the most controversial fact of Alonso at the Hungaroring (as well as one of the most contested of his entire career) was what happened during the 2007 qualifications: passed that year at the McLaren and with rookie Lewis Hamilton as his new teammate, the Asturian returned to the pits to change tires just before his last timed attempt. voluntarily delaying the return to the pit lane right in front of Hamiltonmaking the latter waste precious time and not allowing him to sign his fastest lap.

The Spanish version

A gesture that inevitably generated bitter controversy, so much so that the Race Direction penalized Alonso with the relegation of 5 positions on the starting grid. In addition, the then Team Principal Ron Dennis condemned the action of the Spaniard, who totally broke ties with his teammate. 16 years after that episode (without which the outcome of the world championship could perhaps have smiled on one of the two McLaren drivers), the current Aston Martin driver has returned to talking about what happened at the BBCoffering his own version of the facts: “The things that have been talked about could certainly give rise to some misunderstandings, as in 2007 in Hungary – he said – no one has listened to my version, nor the truth, nor the facts. I said I never stopped anyone, they just set me up old tires during qualifying. There is the radio transcript and the decision of the commissioners, where it is written that they gave me a penalty for an item that didn’t exist. They just gave the penalty, but clarified it wasn’t for any article. And, as if that weren’t enough, my team protested against me, which is the first time in the history of the sport. So when you throw all these things in between and you don’t see the facts, obviously it’s hard to clear up some misconceptions.”