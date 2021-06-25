Lgbt rights, after the Hungary case, sixteen EU heads of state and government – including Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi and Pedro Sanchez – have sent a letter to the heads of EU institutions, in which they reaffirm their commitment to defense of the fundamental values ​​of the Union.





Read also

“We must continue to fight against discrimination against the LGBT community, reaffirming the defense of their fundamental rights”, write the leaders in the letter, published via social media by the Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. Hungary and its recent law prohibiting minors from accessing films and books that portray any sexual tendency other than heterosexuality is not explicitly mentioned, but the reference is quite clear. The latest move by the Hungarian premier worries many EU countries, because it affects people’s fundamental rights.