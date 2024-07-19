Aron continues his comeback

The fight for the leadership of the Formula 2 championship is becoming more and more intense, with the weekend in Hungary opened the first of the two pre-summer break challenges. A weekend that, at the moment, smiles on the Estonian of Hitech Paul Aronwho after the victory in the last Feature Race at Silverstone takes home his second pole position of the season. A qualifying interrupted just over 10 minutes after the start (already started with a slight delay) following the exposure of the Red flag for the exit from the runway of Josep Martidemonstrating the poor grip that had already been noted previously in F3. The Spaniard lost control of his car at turn 11, the same point where the Formula 3 qualifying session ended prematurely due to Browning’s impact with the barriers. At the restart there were other slight excursions off the track, which however did not involve Paul Aron.

With the time of 1:30.028the Hitech driver obtained extra points reserved for the pole position holder, important to be able to reduce the gap in the standings from Isaac Hadjar, 3rd on the starting grid. In front of the French Campos driver completes the first row Enzo Fittipaldiclose to conquering the pole by only 68 thousandths second. Finally, the performance of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 7th at the wheel of the Prema and seven places ahead on the grid of his teammate and future Haas driver Oliver Bearman.

F2 / Hungary 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Paul Aron Hi-tech 1:30.028 2 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort +0.068 3 Isaac Hadjar Fields +0.193 4 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +0.209 5 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.219 6 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.292 7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +0.325 8 Zane Maloney Rodin +0.434 9 Kush Main Invicta +0.464 10 Richard Verschoor trident +0.578 11 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing +0.592 12 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport +0.628 13 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech +0.669 14 Oliver Bearman Press +0.716 15 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix +0.792 16 Raphael Villagomez From Amersfoort +0.858 17 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing +0.885 18 Miyata Return Rodin +0.951 19 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +0.985 20 Roman Stanek trident +1.212 21 Josep Maria Martí Fields +1.511 22 Jack Crawford DAMS +1.763

Race dates

The qualifying sessions just concluded have thus determined the starting grid of the Feature Race on Sunday 21st Julyscheduled for 10:05 and live on Sky Sports F1The same channel will also broadcast the Sprint Race on Saturdayexpected at 2.15pm and with the first position on the grid occupied by Richard Verschoor, thanks to the reversal of the top ten classified in today’s tests.