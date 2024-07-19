Aron continues his comeback
The fight for the leadership of the Formula 2 championship is becoming more and more intense, with the weekend in Hungary opened the first of the two pre-summer break challenges. A weekend that, at the moment, smiles on the Estonian of Hitech Paul Aronwho after the victory in the last Feature Race at Silverstone takes home his second pole position of the season. A qualifying interrupted just over 10 minutes after the start (already started with a slight delay) following the exposure of the Red flag for the exit from the runway of Josep Martidemonstrating the poor grip that had already been noted previously in F3. The Spaniard lost control of his car at turn 11, the same point where the Formula 3 qualifying session ended prematurely due to Browning’s impact with the barriers. At the restart there were other slight excursions off the track, which however did not involve Paul Aron.
With the time of 1:30.028the Hitech driver obtained extra points reserved for the pole position holder, important to be able to reduce the gap in the standings from Isaac Hadjar, 3rd on the starting grid. In front of the French Campos driver completes the first row Enzo Fittipaldiclose to conquering the pole by only 68 thousandths second. Finally, the performance of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 7th at the wheel of the Prema and seven places ahead on the grid of his teammate and future Haas driver Oliver Bearman.
F2 / Hungary 2024, Qualifying: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Paul Aron
|Hi-tech
|1:30.028
|2
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|From Amersfoort
|+0.068
|3
|Isaac Hadjar
|Fields
|+0.193
|4
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Invicta
|+0.209
|5
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.219
|6
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|+0.292
|7
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Press
|+0.325
|8
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin
|+0.434
|9
|Kush Main
|Invicta
|+0.464
|10
|Richard Verschoor
|trident
|+0.578
|11
|Joshua Durksen
|AIX Racing
|+0.592
|12
|Frank Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|+0.628
|13
|Amaury Cordeel
|Hi-tech
|+0.669
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Press
|+0.716
|15
|Zak O’Sullivan
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.792
|16
|Raphael Villagomez
|From Amersfoort
|+0.858
|17
|Taylor Barnard
|AIX Racing
|+0.885
|18
|Miyata Return
|Rodin
|+0.951
|19
|Juan Manuel Correa
|DAMS
|+0.985
|20
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|+1.212
|21
|Josep Maria Martí
|Fields
|+1.511
|22
|Jack Crawford
|DAMS
|+1.763
Race dates
The qualifying sessions just concluded have thus determined the starting grid of the Feature Race on Sunday 21st Julyscheduled for 10:05 and live on Sky Sports F1The same channel will also broadcast the Sprint Race on Saturdayexpected at 2.15pm and with the first position on the grid occupied by Richard Verschoor, thanks to the reversal of the top ten classified in today’s tests.
