In a race not open to overtaking, as often happens on a circuit like the Hungaroring, theART Grand Prix celebrates the double with the victory of the Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov followed by his teammate Laurens van Hoepenauthor of the pole position in Friday’s qualifying. A Feature Race that also saw the Mexican on the podium Noel Leonwith Leonardo Fornaroli in fourth position. A final placing that was not entirely disappointing for the Piacenza-born Trident driver, who, as a result of his placing out of the points zone of Gabriele Minì and Luke Browningas well as for the Arvin Lindblad’s Retirement obtains significant points to get closer to the leadership occupied by the Sicilian from Prema with two events to go in the championship.

Race report

Fornaroli, who, after an extra formation lap due to technical problems with Tramnitz’s car, had made a good start from third on the grid, but not enough to overtake Van Hoepen and Leon. A failed attack that forced the young Trident talent to lift his foot to avoid contact, unlike Tsolov, who instead took the lead of the race ahead of his teammate and the Mexican from the Van Amersfoort team. From that moment until the 23rd and final lap, the top-4 remained unchanged until the checkered flag, despite numerous attempts by Van Hoepen to take the lead, with the Bulgarian driver always resisting his attacks.

More interesting, however, was the development of the standings in the middle of the group: after having gained a position at the start, thus moving to 12th place, Minì took advantage of Inthraphuvasak’s mistake on turn 11 with less than ten laps to go to move into eleventh position right behind his teammate Dino Beganovic. At Prema, however, there was no team play to allow the Sicilian to move into the points zone, with the leader of the general standings overtaken by an aggressive Mari Boya with two laps to go. Shortly after the Spanish driver’s action, contact between Zagazeta and Lindblad forced the Race Direction to enter the Safety Carwith the race effectively finishing behind the safety car and with Minì 11th ahead of Browning. In this way, the Alpine talent maintains the lead in the standings, but with an advantage of still 4 points over Browning and 6 over Lindblad. A result that particularly pleases Fornaroli, who surpasses the 100-point mark at -10 from Minì.

F3 / Feature Race, Hungary 2024: Finishing Order

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 2 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix 3 Noel Leon From Amersfoort 4 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 5 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix 6 Santiago Ramos trident 7 Callum Voisin Rodin 8 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing 9 Oliver Goethe Fields 10 Dino Beganovic Press 11 Mary Boya Fields 12 Gabriele Mini Press 13 Luke Browning Hi-tech 14 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech 15 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak AIX Racing 16 Max Esterson Jenzer 17 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport 18 Cian Shields Hi-tech 19 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport 20 Sebastián Montoya Fields 21 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport 22 Peter Wisnicki Rodin 23 Joshua Dufek AIX Racing 24 Sophia Florsch From Amersfoort 25 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort 26 Sami Meguetounif trident 27 Joseph Loake Rodin 28 Arvid Lindblad* Press 29 Matias Zagazeta* Hi-tech 30 Charlie Wurz* Jenzer * Withdrawn

Next appointment

Formula 3 will follow F2 and F1 already on the occasion of next weekend for the Belgian Grand Prixon the circuit of Spa Francorchamps. Unlike the other two categories, the arrival on one of the most beautiful and historic tracks in the international motorsport scene will be the penultimate appointment of the season and the last one before the summer break. At that point, the series will be back on track again between the end of August and the beginning of September for the test that will prove decisive for the assignment of the title in Monza, in the ‘Temple of Speed’.