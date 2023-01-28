Hungarians living in Ukraine told the portal Index about how mobilization is going on in the Transcarpathian region. Hungarians have witnessed how men are caught on the streets, handed subpoenas and forcibly pushed into buses, according to a material published on Thursday, January 26.

The publication told one of the stories of how a police car cut off a man on a bicycle. “Two police officers got out of the car, and after collecting the data, the man had a military summons in his hands,” the material says.

According to another story, at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, border guards handed a summons to a man who was driving home. He was given only one day to collect all the necessary things, after which he must appear at the military registration and enlistment office.

There have already been reports that a new wave of mobilization has begun in Ukraine. Men continue to be handed subpoenas to men of military age in crowded places. Footage appeared on the Web showing how the document was handed right on the street. So, in the Kirovograd region, summonses are handed in by force, as in Odessa. But in some cases, this event is not complete without resistance from recruits. For example, in one of the villages of the Chernivtsi region, local residents met employees of the military registration and enlistment office with machine guns and literally repulsed their men from conscription.

Since February 24, the Russian Federation has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

