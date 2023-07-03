Liverpool (AFP)

The English club Liverpool confirmed the signing of the Hungarian international midfielder Dominik Suboslay from Leipzig, Germany, after paying the $ 76 million penalty clause. The 22-year-old player will strengthen the “Reds” midfield options after the arrival of Argentine Alexis McAllister, winner of the 2022 World Cup.

“The last three or four days have been really long, it hasn’t been that easy,” Suboslay told the Liverpool website. But in the end here I am, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.

He added that this club is really historic, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was ideal to take the next step in a similar club. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.

Suboslay scored 20 goals in 91 games for Leipzig, since joining him from Austrian Salzburg in January 2021 during the winter transfer window.

The Hungarian will wear the number eight shirt, replacing Guinea’s Naby Keita, following in the footsteps of one of his childhood heroes, Steven Gerrard.

“I have a tattoo of Steven Gerrard,” Suboslay said. When I was a child, to be honest, I did not watch a lot of football, but when it was the Champions League, I would watch it and it was one of the biggest players, ”giving thanks at the same time to Leipzig, where “I was able to learn a lot.”

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said that he saw Suboslay himself when he was in the ranks of Salzburg, noting that he made great strides in the German league in addition to being captain of his country at such a young age.

Klopp added: “These are positive things, and this is even before we think about his qualities as a player. I’m not going to go on and on about it at this stage except that it is, I hope, the kind that brings joy and helps us get results.”

He continued, “But there is no pressure. Dominic is still a young player. He has a lot of development ahead of him and that means it makes sense for all of us to be patient, give him time and space to allow his talent to show through our team.”