Orban: Hungary’s EU Presidency Does Not Provide Mandate for Ukraine Negotiations

Budapest’s presidency of the European Union (EU) does not provide a mandate to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on radio Kossuth.

According to the head of the Hungarian government, it is difficult to assess the impact of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, since Hungary knows its place and its weight. He noted that there is no dialogue today, and without it, it is difficult to move towards peace.

Orban also stressed that he was not negotiating on behalf of the European Union. “The Hungarian EU presidency does not give a mandate to negotiate on behalf of the EU, but we can find out which side is ready to go where, and after we find out, the EU leaders can make decisions together, and after the decisions, it will be possible to negotiate,” the politician explained.

Earlier it became known that European diplomats and officials are concerned about Orban’s possible visit to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin. In their opinion, Budapest could undermine the EU’s efforts to punish and isolate Moscow.