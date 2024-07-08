Home page politics

Press Split

Hungary is one of the very few countries in the EU that has had very good relations with China for years, something that is often criticized by Brussels. (Archive photo) © Zoltan Fischer/MTI/AP/dpa

Viktor Orban attracted criticism with his visit to Moscow. Now he unexpectedly appears in China on his “peace mission”.

Beijing – On his tour of countries staged as a “peace mission”, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is making a surprise visit to China. Chinese state media reported on the arrival of the Hungarian head of government in Beijing this morning (local time). “Peace mission 3.0 #Beijing,” Orban wrote on the social network X. There he also published a photo showing him being greeted by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying at the airport. He had previously traveled to Moscow and Kiev.

Meeting with Xi

According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, Orban met with head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. At the top of the agenda was Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Orban wrote in another post on X that China was a “key power” in creating conditions for peace in the war.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is also attending, as he announced on Facebook. Szijjarto was originally supposed to meet with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in Budapest. However, the visit was cancelled at short notice. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry justified this with an “unforeseen change in Szijjarto’s schedule”.

The Foreign Office said at the weekend: “A serious and honest personal conversation between the two foreign ministers would have been very important in view of Prime Minister Orban’s surprise and uncoordinated trip to Moscow.” The trip is to be rescheduled. Hungary took over the presidency of the EU Council on July 1.

The role of China

China is Russia’s most important ally. The People’s Republic maintains close economic and political relations with Moscow. Beijing is therefore considered to have a great deal of influence over Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The country likes to present itself as neutral to the outside world. However, Western countries repeatedly accuse China of supporting Moscow’s defense industry and thus the war by exporting important technology and equipment.

At the recent peace conference on the Ukraine war in Switzerland, Beijing cancelled the conference. The necessary conditions for China’s participation were not met, it was said. The communist government wanted to work on a peace solution on its own. The main reason for the cancellation was suspected to be that Russia was not present.

Previous visit to Russia

On Friday, Orban was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his controversial visit to Moscow. Orban also staged the meeting with Putin, whose country has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than two years, as a “peace mission”. Numerous top EU politicians criticized the trip.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that she sees Orban’s solo action as a threat to the credibility of the European Union. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made it clear that Orban was travelling to Putin as Prime Minister of Hungary and not as the EU’s foreign policy representative.

Good relations between China and Hungary

Xi was also in Hungary in May on a trip to Europe. Budapest and Beijing have had good relations for a long time. In October, Orban was one of the few European representatives and the only EU head of government to take part in China’s forum on the “New Silk Road”. Hungary is also part of the Chinese investment project with which the People’s Republic is implementing infrastructure projects worldwide and thus expanding its influence. dpa