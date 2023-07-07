The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, said this Friday (7) that he supports Sweden’s entry into NATO, which is pending only the favorable votes of Hungary itself and Turkey.

The head of government assured that the delay in the process is due to the fact that the Hungarian Parliament – in which his party, Fidesz, has an absolute majority – has not yet ratified the entry.

“The Hungarian government has taken the decision on Sweden’s accession to NATO, and in a positive way. We support Swedish accession, but Parliament has not yet ratified this decision,” Orbán said in Vienna, where he attended a summit on immigration with Austria and Serbia.

Asked whether Hungary’s ratification will be delayed until September after the country’s parliament adjourns, Orbán said he was in constant contact with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “as well as with the Turks”.

In addition, he completed saying that Hungary will act if there is something to be done to “not delay the decisions”.

Stoltenberg called a meeting for next Monday (10) with the prime minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, and the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to try to reach an agreement before the summit that NATO will hold in Lithuania in from Tuesday (11).

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members that did not vote in favor of Sweden, which applied for membership more than a year ago.

Hungary has been delaying Sweden’s accession based on arguments that have changed over time.

At the end of 2021, the justification was that Parliament was too busy with the legal reforms that the European Commission requires to allow access to blocked economic funds.

Subsequently, the Hungarian government argued that Sweden and Finland had criticized the quality of the rule of law in Hungary.

There are analysts who see this veto as a way of putting pressure on the European Union to unblock the funds kept frozen until Hungary proves that it will use them in compliance with community rules.