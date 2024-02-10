Hungarian President Katalin Nowak announces resignation

Hungarian President Katalin Nowak has announced her resignation. This is reported by RIA News.

The president announced this after a scandal caused by her decision to pardon a man convicted of helping to cover up a sex abuse case at an orphanage. Against this background, on February 9, mass protests took place in Budapest with the participation of at least a thousand people who demanded the resignation of the president.

The reason for mass discontent among citizens became Nowak's decision to pardon about two dozen people in April 2023 ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Hungary. Among those pardoned was the deputy director of one of the local orphanages, who helped the former director of the orphanage hide his crimes.

The director was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing several underage boys between 2004 and 2016. The deputy director received more than three years in prison before Novak decided to pardon him. Against this background, representatives of the Hungarian opposition parties demanded that not only the president, but also the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban resign.

Nowak became President of Hungary on May 10, 2022. She is the first woman in the country to hold this post. From October 2020 to the end of December 2021, she was the country's minister for family, youth and international relations, and from 2017-2021 she served as vice-chairman of Orbán's Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Union party.