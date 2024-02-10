Conservative Hungarian President Katalin Novák resigns after massive protests and under pressure from government and opposition. She had pardoned a man convicted of covering up the sexual abuse of minors. Thousands of demonstrators demanded her departure in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Friday evening.
