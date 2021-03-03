An uncomfortable ally leaving, before he gets kicked out. The Hungarian Fidesz party, of the ultra-nationalist Viktor Orban, leaves the ranks of the group of moderate conservatives in the European Parliament; the European People’s Party (PPE), majority and in which the MEPs of the Spanish PP are integrated. The divorce had been suspected for months, but it was this Wednesday when it was confirmed.

And just after the formation decided to modify its internal norms to incorporate the option of suspending one of the political delegations as a middle way towards expulsion. In practice I wanted to force the outcome. Since the new internal norms supposed an effective deactivation that prevented Orban’s formation from participating in parliamentary activities, the intervention of its members in plenary sessions and of course being at any negotiating table on new laws.

The decision affects the group in the European Parliament, but Fidesz will continue to be part of the European People’s Party for now



Pressing that button, the Magyar Prime Minister announced the end of a convulsive relationship with the EPP, which in 2019 reached its peak of tension when the conservative group punished its formation for the attacks on the former president of the European Commission, the also popular Jean -Claude Juncker. However, its twelve deputies were still in the parliamentary group. And this despite the fact that the drifts of its leader, who even dynamited, together with Poland, the activation of the Recovery Fund, increasingly irritated the popular Europeans.

Opportunistic argument



In a letter addressed to its president, the German Manfred Webber, Orban – who already threatened to withdraw his MEPs on Tuesday – was going to fait accompli. And also using an argument loaded with opportunism. “With hundreds of thousands of Europeans in hospital and retired doctors saving their lives, it is very disappointing to see that the popular group is paralyzed by its internal administrative affairs and tries to silence our democratically elected MEPs,” he said in a letter in which described as “a hostile movement against Fidesz and our voters”, the internal rules that in the form of a motion were carried out by 148 votes in favor compared to 28 against and 4 abstentions.

The decision would affect in principle the parliamentary group, not the European People’s Party, in which, at least for the moment, Fidesz would continue to be a part. The problem is that it has been led since November 2019 by Donald Tusk, former president of the European Council always very critical of the figure of the Hungarian president.