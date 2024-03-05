Hungary cannot support Mark Rutte's candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said this during a press conference on Tuesday, reports the Reuters news agency. “We certainly cannot support a man as head of NATO who previously tried to bring Hungary to its knees.” Szijjártó's statements could complicate Rutte's appointment: he ultimately needs the support of all NATO countries.

Szijjártó is most likely referring to fierce words from Rutte in 2021 in response to a then new 'anti-LGBTI law' in Hungary. That law prohibits 'LGBTI propaganda' for children under the age of 18. This mainly means that schools are not allowed to pay attention to sexual diversity. “For me, they no longer have any business in the EU,” said the prime minister, asked about the consequences if Hungary did not change its policy.

Rutte also said at the time that he realized that European resistance towards Hungary could mean that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would become even more popular in his own country. According to the now outgoing Prime Minister, “the long-term goal was to bring Hungary to its knees at this point.” “Either they are members of the EU and the community of values ​​that comes with it, or they leave.”

Hungarian resistance to Rutte's appointment follows Romanian resistance. Romania announced at the end of February that it was considering putting forward President Klaus Iohannis as a candidate. Before that, Rutte's appointment as NATO boss seemed like a given: the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom openly support Rutte. In total, approximately two-thirds of all member states currently appear to prefer Rutte.