Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

Hungary's head of state Katalin Novak is resigning from office. © Hannes P Albert/dpa

Political earthquake in Hungary: Head of State Katalin Novak has resigned. This was preceded by national outrage over a pardon in a pedophilia case.

Budapest – Hungary's President Katalin Novák resigned on Saturday (February 10) following pressure from the opposition and government. A pardon in a pedophilia case had previously sparked widespread outrage in Hungary. “I made a mistake,” Novák said in a video broadcast by Hungarian state television. This was preceded by protests with thousands of participants who had called for Novák to resign. The President's decision now plays into the hands of Prime Minister Victor Orbán.

Hungarian head of state Novak resigned: Orban ally had pardoned pedophiles

Actually, Novak and Orbán used to be political allies, but the pardon of a man who had been convicted of aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of minors drove the two apart. “There is no mercy for pedophile perpetrators. That is my personal belief. A discussion has arisen about the legal framework for pardons by the President,” said the right-wing populist Prime Minister recently.

After publicly distancing himself from Novak, Orbán quickly introduced a proposal for a constitutional amendment to parliament, according to which criminals whose victims are children should never be pardoned. There is a reason for this: Orbán's government particularly wants to be seen as a protector of children against sexual violence – and in doing so represents conservative views. In 2021, she implemented a controversial “child protection law” that, for example, prohibits teaching children about homosexuality in schools. Critics say the spirit of this law equates homosexuality with pedophilia.

Novak resigned as head of state of Hungary: politician had criticized the war in Ukraine and Putin

Novák's resignation as head of state of Hungary brings another advantage for Orbán: In the recent past, the politician had not always followed the government's political guidelines and on several occasions Ukraine war and criticized Russia's role. She also spoke out in favor of a rapid ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO by Hungary's parliament, which Orbán is delaying.

Despite the war in Ukraine, Hungary's Prime Minister Orban continues to maintain good relations with Russia's president Wladimir Putin. The critical attitude of his former allies will therefore have attracted negative attention several times in recent months. In Hungary, heads of state play a subordinate political role. The Prime Minister suggested that Novak be filled in this position. (fbu/dpa)