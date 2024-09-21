Intelligence: Hungarian companies not involved in pager explosion in Lebanon

No Hungarian company or specialist was found to be involved in the production or modification of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon. reports “Prime” with reference to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Hungary.

The results of the investigation into the explosion of the devices are promptly passed on to international organizations and the Hungarian Parliament’s National Security Committee. The results show that the exploded pagers were never on the territory of the country.

Earlier, Taiwanese pager manufacturer Gold Apollo reported that the batch of exploded devices was created by the Budapest firm BAC Consulting Kft. under license. The Hungarian government indicated that the firm was an intermediary and the pagers were not located on the territory of the state. It was noted that Norta Global Ltd. also participated in the deal.

Earlier, Norwegian citizen Rinson Yossi, listed as the owner of the Bulgarian company Norta Global Ltd, which was allegedly involved in the supply of pagers to Lebanon, disappeared after their explosions.