Last brace before the summer break

F1 is back on track next weekend in Hungary in Budapest for the first stage of the final one-two of this first part of the season which will see teams and riders go on vacation after having measured themselves in the splendid setting of Spa in Belgium. At the Hungaroring Daniel Ricciardo will be back on track at the wheel of the AlphaTauri after the officialization arrived during the week following the dismissal of Nyck De Vries after ten races.

In addition the Magyar circuit on Saturday will record the first experiment of a new format of Qualifications which on paper should have already taken place in Imola on the occasion of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which was later canceled due to the flood. In Q1 all the drivers will have to use the hard compound tyres, in Q2 the medium compound ones to then be able to use the soft, the Qualifying tires par excellence, only in Q3.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in direct Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Budapest circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.

Hungarian GP 2023, TV schedule and times

Friday 21st July

09:55-10:40 F3 Free Practice

11:05 -11:50 F2 Free Practice

13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice 1

15:05-15:35 F3 Qualifying

16:00-16:30 F2 Qualifying

17:00-18:00 F1 Free Practice 2

Saturday 22nd July

09:50 am F3 Sprint Race

12:30-13:30 F1 Free Practice 3

14:15 F2 Sprint Race

16:00-17:00 F1 Qualifying (also live on TV8)

Sunday 23 July

08:25 am F3 Feature Race

10:05 am F2 Feature Race

15:00 F1 Race (also live on TV8)

The characteristics of the Budapest circuit

Track: 4.381km

Bends: 14 (8 right and 6 left)

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 70

Race distance: 306.630 km

Race lap record: 1’16″627 (Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes in 2020)

Record lap in Qualifying: 1’13″447 (Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes in 2020)

Hall of Fame Hungarian Grand Prix

The situation in the world rankings

Max Verstappen has an advantage of 99 points in the Drivers’ standings over Sergio Perez, who has to watch his back from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, two great interpreters of the Hungaroring hoping to obtain a prestigious result in Hungary. George Russell ‘breaks’ Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc divided between them by nine points. In the Constructors’ standings, Ferrari hopes to reduce the 46-point gap that separates it from Mercedes in the run-up to second place to defend after obtaining it in 2023. Also to be followed is the head-to-head duel between Haas and Williams, side by side on 11 points.