by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Verstappen, 2021 returns to Hungary

Glimpses of 2021 in Hungary. Three years ago it was also a very exciting race that gave Formula 1 a new race winner: then it was Esteban Ocon (today it was Oscar Piastri), and “strangely” there was no duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, penalized in different ways by the episodes at the beginning of the race. Today, however the two have returned to contact. A spectacular and visible contact on turn 1 on lap 63, which will not cause eternal controversy because Sir Lewis is not playing for the World Championship, but reiterates that the rivalry has never died down.

Hamilton’s words

For his part, Hamilton claims to have buried any grudge against Verstappen, but believes the #1 is not doing the same: “I moved to defend myself, but I left enough space on the inside. He was following a different trajectory than me. I was going towards the corner and he went sideways and got to the block. It seemed like a racing incident to me. It’s easy to make mistakes like that: I don’t think there should be any hostility. But obviously, on his part, there will always be”, these are the words of the Mercedes driver after the GP. Even in front of the stewards, Hamilton did not push his rival too hard, confirming that the contact was a racing incident for him. Verstappen, then, was not punished by the steward.

On the rest of the GP Sir Lewis is quite realistic: “Unfortunately we are not yet able to keep up with Norris and Piastri, especially in the scorching heat, as seen in Austria and here. In the first stint I was really surprised to see how I was able to keep up with Max.. I didn’t even have to push too hard to stay within a second of him. At that point I thought maybe I had a chance to fight for the podium, but then the second stint was a disaster: the real pace of the car started to show, I think, on those tyres. (the hard ones, ed.). However, we undercut Max and track position is obviously crucial on this track. And I think that made the difference in the end. It was a challenge at times to keep Verstappen behind and at the same time make the tyres last. Our battle at the end was a bit emotional, but that’s motorsport. I’m really happy to be back on the podium and to get another solid points haul.“.

Russell’s words

“After the problems we had yesterday in qualifying, we knew that today we would probably aim to be first among the ‘others’.‘”, added George Russellauthor of a great comeback that brought him to eighth place. “In these very hot conditions we struggle a bit more, we couldn’t achieve this. Sergio Perez’s Red Bull was quicker than we expected, but getting P8 and the fastest lap was still a good recovery. We can also take positives from the fact that the team has been on the podium for five races in a row. We have made steady steps forward and the car has been much better in the last Grands Prix. Lewis had a great race today and showed what the car is capable of.“.