Immediate changes

Formula 1 moves fast and the accident which saw the Japanese as the protagonist yesterday during the qualifying sessions of the Hungarian GP Yuki-Tsunoda has already somehow I went to schoolThe Racing Bulls driver had put a wheel out of order, nipping the left rear tyre in the grass outside the kerb at Turn 5.

The off-track section was however damp due to the drizzle that had fallen during the day and so the #22 of the ‘second team’ Red Bull immediately lost control of his single-seatercrashing heavily into the barriers.

A matter of security

As revealed by Spanish colleague Albert Fabrega on Twitter/X, that section has now been slightly modified. In the last four metres outside the asphalt strip of turn 5, in fact, the grass that ‘opens’ the small escape route has been cutreplaced with gravel.

The intent is to reduce the chances of seeing a similar accident in a race to the one Tsunoda was the victim of, which could have had much worse consequences if it had happened in a ‘compact group’ phase and not during the qualifying lap. Specifically, it was seen how the Japanese driver’s car was ‘took off’ touching the bottom of the ‘step’ that had formed between the grass and the asphalt. This new solution should prevent a similar dynamic from occurring.