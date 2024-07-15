The Hungaroring Challenge

The Hungarian Grand Prix has always been known to be one of the most difficult events of the season for the drivers, in a mix between the tortuous nature of the Hungaroring track, which puts physical resistance to the test, and the high temperature typical of the summer months. A challenge, the latter, that will also be presented again during this year’s edition, the 39th in history.

No rain, so hot

According to the latest weather forecast by accuweather.comin Mogyoród, a small municipality on the outskirts of the capital Budapest where the route is located, the the risk of rain will be virtually absent. The biggest ‘concern’, if we can call it that, will be for Saturday, with a percentage of 12%, the highest of the weekend. For the rest, all the sessions scheduled from Friday to Sunday will take place under clear skies. mostly sunnyand with temperatures always above 30°.

Specifically, the maximum peaks will always be around 33°-34°Cthe exact opposite of what was seen and felt in the last GP of the season at Silverstone, where there was instead the constant threat of precipitation. These are the forecasts for the 13th round of the world championship, which can be followed on Sky or on TV8 together with the cadet categories of the Circus, namely F2 and F3.

The weather forecast