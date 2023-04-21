DThe Hungarian government has defended a controversial new law that would allow citizens to anonymously report people who “challenge the role of marriage and family” and gender. According to the Hungarian head of cabinet Gergely Gulyas, the law serves to harmonize with a 2019 EU directive on the protection of whistleblowers. “We adopted a European standard” and at the same time “highlighted some aspects,” Gulyas said on Thursday.

Under the new law, passed by the Hungarian parliament last week, citizens can report other people “in the public interest” and “to protect the Hungarian way of life” – even if fellow citizens have “doubts” about the “constitutional role of marriage.” and family”.

Since a 2019 amendment, the Hungarian constitution has stipulated that marriage is only possible between a man and a woman, that a father is a man and a mother is a woman.

criticism from human rights organizations

Many Hungarians expressed their concern online that children could be taken away from families with same-sex parents. Others complained that the vague wording could also apply to divorced couples or couples who did not want children.

Aron Demeter of the human rights organization Amnesty International called the law “legal nonsense” leading to self-censorship and fear in the LGBTQ community without real sanctions. “It is a direct continuation of the government’s homophobic and transphobic campaign,” Demeter said.







During a visit to Budapest on Thursday, French Europe Minister Laurence Boone spoke to various ministers about the issue. She “explained that this is of course not a law that corresponds to European values,” she said. “It’s not a good political signal.”

Hungary was once one of the most liberal countries in the region. Homosexuality was decriminalized in the early 1960s and same-sex partnerships were recognized in 1996.

But since 2018, the right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who sees his country as a “Christian bulwark” in Europe, has been pushing back freedoms with ever stricter laws. His government banned, among other things, the research field of gender studies, the entry of gender reassignments in civil status registers and adoption by same-sex couples. Since 2021 it has also been forbidden to talk to minors about homosexuality or gender reassignment.

The European Commission has launched an infringement procedure, supported by 15 EU countries, over this law.