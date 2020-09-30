The social network Twitter has blocked access to the official account of the Hungarian government. On Wednesday, September 30, the official representative of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs wrote about this.

“The work of the official account of the Hungarian government was suspended without warning or explanation of the reasons,” he said in his microblog. on Twitter.

Kovacs linked this event to the fact that the European Commission should present its first report on the rule of law today.

“There seems to be a brave new world at last, in which tech giants are silenced by dissenting voices,” a Hungarian government official said, adding that the cabinet was waiting for an official explanation from Twitter.

In early August, Facebook blocked the pages of 12 supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Politicians and businessmen were accused of publishing fakes about judges.

In response, the Brazilian Supreme Court fined Facebook. The amount of sanctions was $ 368 thousand, the company had to obey, taking into account the fact that every day of non-execution of the court decision increased the fine by $ 19 thousand.