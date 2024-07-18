Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto: US elections will be a turning point for Ukraine

The US elections will be a turning point for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, he said RIA News Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

In his opinion, a possible victory of Donald Trump will bring peace talks closer because the US position will change. In the event of a triumph of the Republican candidate, talks could take place even this year, the minister admitted.

Earlier, Szijjarto said that Hungary was ready to provide any place on its territory for negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine. He recalled that two days after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, he contacted his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, as well as the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration Andriy Yermak. The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry told them that the country was always ready to facilitate a settlement.