Europe is in a state of war psychosis. This was announced on June 26 by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Facebook (owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“Europe is approaching disaster, unfortunately, in every sense of the word. Now it would be possible to prevent an even greater catastrophe and save the lives of thousands of people, but for this it is necessary to stop the war psychosis. Whether this will happen at today’s meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU in Luxembourg – I no longer have illusions, ”he said.

The scheduled meeting of the foreign ministers of 27 EU countries will take place on June 26.

Prior to this, on June 14, Szijjártó said that the conflict in Ukraine would not end in the near future, as indicated by military assistance to Kyiv and a deep US presence. According to him, the situation “is not moving towards peace.”

On June 12, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton noted that the European Union is preparing for the fact that the conflict in Ukraine could drag on for several years.

On May 27, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said that the United States wants to prolong the conflict in Ukraine as much as possible and make it even more bloody. He drew attention to the fact that the United States and its NATO allies in recent months have expanded the range of arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy tanks, strike artillery, and long-range cruise missiles.

The day before, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev also expressed the opinion that the conflict could drag on for decades. In his opinion, as long as such power remains in Ukraine as it is now, conflicts, even taking into account hypothetical 2-3-year truces, will be repeated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.