Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto spoke about the attacks from Europe after the decision to approve the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

According to Siyjarto, this decision was preceded by a visit of a Hungarian delegation of experts to the production of a Russian vaccine, as well as a study of the documentation for the drug.

“None of those who attacked us asked:“ What do your experts say? Is it really effective, safe? ” No, we were attacked simply because we decided to turn our gaze to the east, instead of looking only to the west when it comes to purchasing vaccines, ”he is quoted as saying. RT Sunday, March 21st.

The minister noted that the policy of centralized procurement of vaccines, which is being pursued by Brussels, has failed due to the fact that less vaccines are received than originally announced.

Earlier, on March 19, it became known that Siyarto had been vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

On March 15, Siyjarto and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the use of Sputnik V in Hungary. During a telephone conversation initiated by the Hungarian side, they also spoke about joint efforts to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, Hungary was the first EU country to approve the use of the Russian vaccine.