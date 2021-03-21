Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto spoke about attacks on the country’s government after the decision to approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. His words are quoted by Russia Today.

Siyjarto stressed that this resolution was adopted after thorough checks of the national regulator, whose delegation visited the production sites of “Sputnik V” and studied the relevant documentation.

“None of those who attacked us asked:” What do your experts say? Is it really effective, safe? “- said the minister. He also suggested that the Hungarian authorities were criticized only because they “turned their gaze to the East, when you need to look only to the West.”

In addition, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said that the procedure for purchasing vaccines against COVID-19 carried out by Brussels was unsuccessful. As proof of this, he cited the slow and inadequate supply of drugs.