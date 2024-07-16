Szijjarto: UN has responsibility and must stand up for peace in Ukraine

The United Nations (UN) bears great responsibility in the conflict in Ukraine, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the TV channel reports. M1.

“The UN has a very big responsibility, the UN must finally speak out and play its role. The UN cannot hide here in a cozy New York office, it must clearly advocate for the resumption of diplomatic channels,” he urged.

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the UN is not a club of like-minded people, but was created to provide a platform for establishing peace and ensuring dialogue between the parties to the conflict in the event of war.

He noted that it was time for the organization to step up its efforts and try to bring the parties to the negotiating table.

Earlier, Szijjártó expressed hope for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He expects to meet his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the UN Security Council in New York.