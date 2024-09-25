Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Calls Undermining of Nord Streams State Terrorism

The operation to undermine the Nord Streams should be perceived as state terrorism if a country or countries are involved in it, says Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He stated this RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

He noted that if there is an attack on critical infrastructure that affects the entire continent, it should be considered a terrorist attack. “And if it turns out that a state or states have something to do with this attack, then it is state terrorism and should be treated as such,” Szijjártó emphasized.

Earlier, Peter Szijjarto said that the lack of serious investigations into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the West was outrageous. According to him, the investigations being conducted “more closely resemble a joke or a tragedy.”