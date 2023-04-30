The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that it is not for Zelensky to assess the behavior of Budapest as a member of NATO

It is not for the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to assess the behavior of Hungary as a member of NATO. This is how Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reacted to the reproach of the Ukrainian leader for “inadequate behavior” and taking a pro-Russian position, reports TASS.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considers Hungary’s behavior as a NATO member to be inadequate. Fortunately, it is not for him to decide,” the diplomat stressed.

Szijjarto reminded the politician that the Hungarian people had already paid a high price for this conflict, and many members of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, living on the territory of Ukraine, died in the war zone.

Earlier, Hungarian Defense Minister Krysztof Szalai-Bobrovnicki called for caution in the issue of NATO expansion. “All decisions in this direction can only be made if the applicant countries fully comply with the conditions, as well as with the full consensus of the NATO allied countries,” the head of the department said.

Vice Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Dora Duro also called Russia’s approval necessary for Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance. According to the politician, Ukraine’s membership in NATO without the risk of a full-scale armed conflict is impossible without the approval of this step by Moscow, and “in the form of a certain agreement.”