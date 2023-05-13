The decision of the National Agency of Ukraine for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) to include the Hungarian OTP Bank in the list of “international sponsors of the war” is “outrageous.” This was announced on May 12 by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

He added that such actions by the authorities of Kyiv may have an impact on the issue of Budapest’s support for EU (EU) sanctions against Russia.

“At a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers, I made it clear that it is very difficult for us to support any measures while OTP Bank is on this Ukrainian list,” Szijjarto said on his Facebook page (owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in RF).

In January, the National Bank of Ukraine turned to international banks with a demand to finally leave the Russian market, including OTP Bank. Then Kyiv noted the “lack of progress for the adoption of final decisions” in this matter.

On May 12, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers that the EU understands that not all countries are ready to join the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation. According to him, there is a difference between those who do not join the sanctions and those who consciously circumvent them.

That day, Bloomberg also reported that the European Union proposed to suspend Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland. This measure is planned to be included in the 11th package of sanctions. The approval of the initiative will require the agreement of all EU members.

On May 11, the Politico edition reported that all the states of the European Union (EU) supported the tightening of energy sanctions against the Russian Federation. The new, 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions will differ from previous ones in that it will focus on circumventing restrictions.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.