Hungarian Defense Minister Krishtof Salay-Bobrovnitsky said that in the situation with the fall of missiles in Poland, there is no need to take any steps yet, we need to wait for details about the incident from the Polish authorities. He spoke about this on the air of the TV channel M1 on Tuesday, November 15th.

“We do not know exactly what happened, we are waiting for the message of our Polish colleagues … We are closely following the development of events, the Hungarian army, as always, is defending the country. So far, we do not need to take any special steps, except that we are constantly in contact at the international and military level with the entire system of Europe and NATO, in order to be ready to immediately respond if something happens,” the minister said.

Earlier that day, on November 15, Polish media reported that one or two rockets had fallen into a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. In this regard, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian army did not launch missile attacks on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also described the information circulated in the Polish media and voiced by officials as a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said the US is working with Warsaw to gather information on the incident in Poland. He added that Washington “does not seek to escalate the situation.”

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

