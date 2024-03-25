Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/25/2024 – 21:26

The Hungarian ambassador, Miklos Halmai, was called to Itamaraty this Monday (25), to provide clarification regarding the former president's accommodation Jair Bolsonaro at the embassy during the Carnival holiday. Images with the former president were made public by The New York Times.

According to the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Brazil Agency, he was received by the secretary of Europe and North America, ambassador Maria Luísa Escorel. He was at the MRE in the late afternoon, and the meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The North American newspaper reported that closed circuit images show that Bolsonaro arrived at the embassy on the night of Monday, February 12th, and left on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 14th. The New York Times suggests that Bolsonaro, the target of criminal investigations, tried to evade justice as the former president could not be arrested in a foreign embassy that hosted him, because he is legally beyond the reach of national authorities.

A Federal Police will investigate the circumstances of the accommodation, to check whether Bolsonaro violated any of the restrictions imposed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).