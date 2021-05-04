W.what would have become of them? What would have become of the people who died early and have therefore not been forgotten if they had not met their tragic fate? Anne Frank, for example, the Jewish girl from Frankfurt, saw herself as a writer in her future, which the Nazis spoiled her, and anyone who reads her diaries knows that she undoubtedly had what it takes.

And Sophie Scholl? Three quarters of a year before she was murdered by the Nazis at the age of just 21, she began studying biology and philosophy in Munich. She was a thinker from an early age. Would she have become a scientist too? Would she have been accepted as a moral authority in a country that was reluctant to free itself from the demons of the past, would she even have been able to rise to the position of Federal President? Would she – because she had a talent for all of this – have become a painter, graphic artist, writer? Or, in the worst case, would it have drifted at some point in a spectacular way like Hans Hirzel, who was connected to the White Rose as a very young man and who in later years agitated the right-wing Republicans?