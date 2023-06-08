Hundreds remain in isolation after dam collapse in Ukraine

Image shows the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam destroyed on the morning of Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | Photo: reproduction

Hundreds of people remain trapped by floods caused by the collapse of the New Kakhovka dam in Oleshky, a Russian-controlled town in Kherson province, and in neighboring municipalities, Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday. The Ukrainian mayor of Oleshky, removed from office by the Russian invasion, Yevguen Ryshchuk, told a local radio station that 90% of the surface of the city is still flooded.

About 300 people were rescued in the city, including 120 who are being treated for hypothermia and, according to Ukrainian representatives, there are at least three dead, although that number is still expected to increase. The authorities imposed by Russian forces “left the population to their fate”, Ryshchuk said, adding that most of the rescue operations were carried out by the townspeople who came to the aid of their neighbors.

Although in Oleshky there are volunteers dedicated to this task, the situation could be much more difficult in neighboring towns that they cannot access, warned the mayor. Furthermore, the fact that Russian forces have seized several boats from local residents in recent months makes rescue more difficult.