About three hundred demonstrators have gone to the Olympic Station in Berlin to protest against the band Rammstein. They believe that the three concerts in the German capital should be canceled due to reports of sexual misconduct by the rock group’s lead singer, Till Lindemann.

The allegations against Lindemann flared up after a concert in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius at the end of May. He allegedly drugged women and then invited them to after parties. A number of women say they have been anxious. Sexual acts would also have been performed. Lindemann has denied the allegations of misconduct.

The first Dutch concerts afterwards took place in Groningen last week. There was also a demonstration by several dozen people. The Groningen concerts were attended by 110,000 people. In Berlin, the band’s home port, three concerts are scheduled through Tuesday, each attended by 60,000 people.

There was also a fuss about the concerts in the Netherlands because the band had been given permission to make more noise than is normally allowed: 103 decibels, instead of 100. In the end, 539 complaints were received, in addition to noise nuisance, also about people urinating in public and about problems with accessibility.

At the beginning of July, the new video clip by Rammstein singer Till Lindemann (60), which is about sexual abuse, was also put online. The clip accompanies the song Child of Sin, a duet with Dutch singer Sharon Kovacs (33). Earlier, the release of the music video was canceled after the allegations of transgressive behavior by the Rammstein frontman.

Demonstrators have marched to the Olympic Station in Berlin to protest against the band Rammstein. © ANP/EPA



