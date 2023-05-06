The autopsy confirmed electrocution as the cause of Mariantonietta Cutillo’s death: last farewell to the 15-year-old yesterday in Montefalcione

Yesterday, in the church of Sant’Antonio in Montefalcione, the funeral of Mariantonietta Cutillo, the 16-year-old girl who was electrocuted in the bathtub on May 2nd. In the meantime, the first results of the autopsy carried out on the victim have been disclosed, which confirmed that the cause of death was the electric shock.

On the evening of Tuesday 2 May a dramatic event destroyed a family and an entire community, that of Montefalcionein the province of Avellino.

Mariantonietta Cutillo, a girl of not even 16, lost her life while making a bath in the tub of his house.

The results of the autopsy carried out on his body confirmed the cause of death as the electrocutiondue to her smartphone which was under charge and which slipped from her hands and fell directly into the water.

It all happened before Fabiana’s eyesher inseparable friend, with whom Mariantonietta was talking on video call at that terrible moment.

And Faby, as Mariantonietta’s friend is called on social media, in recent days had written and published a touching farewell message to her best friend, who died in such tragic circumstances and just before his eyes.

The funeral of Mariantonietta Cutillo

After the exams, the prosecutor gave the go-ahead to the family to proceed with Mariantonietta’s funeral and burial. Funeral rite which was celebrated yesterday afternoon, in the Sanctuary of Sant’Antonio in Montefalcione.

Hundreds present both inside and outside the church. The long and touching applause that accompanied the white coffin both at the entrance and at the exit of the coffin was thunderous. Many faces filled with tears.

Don Paolo Lucianopastor of the church, said in his homily:

There were so many questions that we can’t answer. We are all reflecting on how precarious life is. Seeing a church full of very young people testifies to the high meaning of friendship. We adults too must reflect on the importance of friendship. Living in a common horizon: this is the value on which I invite you to reflect on this day of pain so that the sadness of this tragedy can be faced together.