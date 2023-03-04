In the midst of a wave of poisonings against girls in female educational centers in Iran, hundreds of girls were hospitalized this Saturday (4) after gas poisoning in at least nine schools in different cities of the country. The cases have been happening since November last year and have multiplied in recent days. They would be motivated by groups opposed to female education.

Although authorities and the official Iranian media confirm poisonings in nine schools, activist groups claim that at least 40 female educational centers are affected. The 1500tasvir collective reported cases of gas poisoning in cities such as Tehran, Shahriar, Pakdasht, Borujerd, Safadasht, Lahijan and Rasht.

Young women suffer from headaches, heart palpitations, nausea, dizziness and sometimes the inability to move their limbs after smelling rotten oranges and cleaning products. Activists shared videos on social networks of parents at the doors of schools and educational departments in several cities across the country shouting slogans against the government due to the wave of poisonings that has already affected more than a thousand students in female educational centers.

In Kavar, in southern Iran, at least 27 female students from a school in the city were hospitalized after suffering from nausea and dizziness, the provincial Education Department spokesman, Hamidreza Shabani, told Iranian news agency Tasnim. According to him, the girls would be fine.

In another case, 30 students from a school in the city of Urmia, in the northwest of the country, were admitted to medical centers with symptoms of intoxication, also according to Tasnim, without citing official sources. In the northern city of Zanjan, 29 young people were affected. They were taken to a hospital and are doing well, according to the dean of the city’s University of Medical Sciences, local newspaper Shargh reported.

Seventy-seven female students from two schools in the eastern cities of Hamedan and Kabudarahang were also poisoned. Of these, 13 remain under medical observation, Shargh reported. In addition, students at one of the schools in Karaj, neighboring Tehran, were also intoxicated, something that was repeated in the cities of Tabriz, Basmanj and Stardadashi, according to the same newspaper.

Government reactions and international appeal

Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, said the country’s enemies are carrying out these gas attacks to provoke chaos and assured that he will end what he called a “conspiracy”. Meanwhile, the interior and intelligence ministries are investigating the poisonings, but have yet to report any progress that sheds light on what is happening in a country where female education has not been questioned in the 43 years of the Islamic Republic.

Internationally, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights also called for a “transparent investigation” into the poisoning cases in Iran and disclosures about the findings. And the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, classified the events as “shocking”, stressing that they must be clarified.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also stated that it is taking care of the issue, maintaining contact with health authorities and health professionals in Iran.

Public protests

The cases of poisonings in Iran are fueling public discontent, especially among parents, who declare the authorities ineffective in stopping the attacks that seem destined to paralyze the students’ education.

The country has been experiencing great tension in recent months due to the protests triggered by the death of young Mahsa Amini, in September of last year. She was arrested for not wearing the Islamic headscarf properly. According to the family, the young woman would have been killed in prison as a result of the act. The event was the trigger for one of the biggest waves of protests against Iran’s political regime in recent decades.

Students from schools and institutes took part in the protests, took off their veils, chanted “woman, life, freedom” and cut their sleeves for portraits of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

State repression managed to calm the protests, in which nearly 500 people died and four protesters were hanged.