Hundreds of climate demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion blocked the A10 in Amsterdam at 12:30 at the Zuidas, near the old ING head office. The demonstrators do not want to leave the highway until ING stops “financing climate disruption.”

According to the police, a small group of demonstrators took to the highway earlier than announced, which created a life-threatening situation, according to the police.

The demonstration was not approved by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, who called the protest “irresponsible”. She had given XR permission for a protest at the Amstelveenseweg.

Earlier this month, ING announced that it would phase out its loans to fossil fuel industry companies. According to XR, the bank should immediately stop such loans.

The A10 is not passable from the De Nieuwe Meer junction, according to the ANWB. Traffic wanting to drive onto the A10 from the Coentunnel will also be diverted.