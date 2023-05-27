Thousands of climate activists from Extinction Rebellion started blocking the A12 in The Hague again on Saturday afternoon. The action is intended to demand an end to fossil subsidies for large companies that would have amounted to “up to 30 billion euros a year”. The protest will be held on the road between the temporary House of Representatives and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.

Just before 2 p.m., police began making arrests. Around 3.30 pm, “hundreds” of demonstrators were arrested, says a spokesman for the Hague police NRC. “They are committing a criminal offense, arrests are allowed to end that.” An unknown number of activists have also been detained for vandalism charges, and police are taking a stand Twitter that a demonstrator has been arrested for assault because he allegedly bit a police officer.

Shortly after five, the police removed the last demonstrator. Rijkswaterstaat expects the highway to be completely free again around 8 p.m.

The demonstrators who remained on the highway when the police asked them to leave were all arrested, but most of them were immediately released after being moved by bus to the stadium of ADO Den Haag. The Public Prosecution Service writes that the majority will not be prosecuted, “in view of the otherwise peaceful character of the blockade”.

Demonstrators stopped

Earlier in the day, the Marechaussee had closed the path that runs past the House of Representatives, so that activists could not pass, and around noon the riot police stopped the demonstrators at the A12 so that they could not enter the tunnel. As a result, the blockade arose on a more northern part of the highway close to the Malieveld.

Large numbers of police units have been present around the Utrechtsebaan since Saturday morning. As a precaution, a lane of the highway was already closed, and a group of riot police had lined up in the median. Seven hundred activists were arrested at the earlier climate protest on the A12.

Actress Carice van Houten also arrested, report ANP. She recently told NRC why she suddenly became a climate activist. “My idealism has now taken over from my fear.”

Grants

Extinction Rebellion (XR) is critical of, among other things, the failure to fulfill the promise made by the Dutch government in 2013 to end subsidies that damage the environment by 2020 at the latest, together with other EU countries. Despite this promise, the fossil fuel industry is still financed through government subsidies.

Before the start of the protest, XR estimated the number of possible participants at around 3,000 people. That is the same number that also participated in the blockade on the A12 in March. The activists carry flags and signs with texts such as “fossil is fossil” and “this is an emergency”. It is now the seventh blockade of the A12.

Earlier this week, the court in The Hague lifted the area ban of five XR climate activists for the A12 in The Hague. In his motivation, the judge pointed out that the area ban could not prevent the previous demonstration from taking place on the A12 and that that protest was also peaceful. This allowed the XR members to participate in the new blockade this afternoon.

‘Here it rubs’

“Childish and disproportionate,” a spokesman for XR calls the use of water cannons. “It is a peaceful and coordinated action, we are not rioting. The police know they’re going to arrest us anyway, so what’s the use of the water cannons?”

According to the spokesman, there is no other option than to block the A12. “We have been on the Malieveld a dozen times, but nothing happens. As long as there is no willingness to phase out fossil subsidies, we will keep coming back here, because we are causing abrasion here. And then we can explain what it’s all about. Because 30 billion euros for the climate and at the same time 30 billion euros in fossil tax credits, that is not consistent.”