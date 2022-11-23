A widespread labor protest broke out this Wednesday at the largest iPhone factory in China and the world, located in the city of Zhengzhou, in the center of the Asian giant, according to images circulating on the internet. Hundreds of workers have taken to the streets to defend their rights and demand that they be paid the agreed salary, after the technology company Foxconn modified the conditions of some new contracts in which generous bonuses were promised. The videos that have been shared live show a more than heated environment, with clashes between workers and riot police and staff dressed in individual protection suits. Demonstrations are not common in China. These, like those of last week in Guangzhou, come at a time when spirits are running high due to the harsh restrictions that are being imposed to stop the spread of the covid while the number of daily infections is close to the record recorded in spring.

The trigger for the protests at the Foxconn Science and Technology Park in Zhengzhou is a plan by the company to delay the payment of promised bonuses. According to the Yicai economic media, at the beginning of November, the company’s hiring policies were updated, under which all new employees would be paid 30 yuan (four euros) an hour from the moment of their incorporation, the highest figure in decades. It was also agreed that they would receive an additional bonus valued at several thousand yuan. However, this week the conditions were changed without prior notice, forcing employees to work until March 12, 2023 in order to receive all the money.

“They changed the contract so that we could not receive the subsidy that they had offered us. Also, they put us in quarantine, but they don’t give us food,” criticizes a Foxconn worker during a live broadcast through Douyin, the TikTok application for China. “If they don’t attend to our needs, we will continue fighting,” he maintains. Videos shared on Chinese social media show groups of workers marching shouting “Let’s defend our rights!” and “Give us our money!” Some try to tear down the metal barriers put up for confinement. Witnesses quoted by the AFP and Reuters news agencies say that this Wednesday there has been a large police deployment at the plant, and that some employees have been attacked by the security forces. From Foxconn they have confirmed the “violent” events and have promised to “avoid similar incidents.”

The protests come less than a month after these same facilities closed their doors due to a covid-19 outbreak, which left images of hundreds of workers fleeing en masse, due to discontent over the strict quarantine and poor conditions in the who lived. Since the infections were detected, the plant has been operating under a “closed circuit”, a system under which the personnel reside and work inside the factory completely isolated from the rest of the world. Before the incident, the Zhengzhou plant employed about 200,000 people.

Taiwanese giant Foxconn is Apple’s main subcontractor, and more iPhones are assembled at its Zhengzhou plant than anywhere else in the world. Since the incident at the end of October, the Cupertino firm has been facing significant supply chain constraints, which recently forced it to announce that a reduction in shipments of iPhone 14 models is expected.

In order to retain staff and attract more workers just days before the Christmas season begins, Foxconn has had to offer higher bonuses and salaries. Last week, Yicai announced that the company had hired more than 100,000 workers for the Zhengzhou factory. Because the recruitment has been carried out at the national level, employees from other provinces must quarantine for at least one week.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

That is another reason for the protests. Several of the workers who are in isolation say that, because there are not enough beds, it was announced on Tuesday night that anyone who arrived after 9:00 p.m. could not be hired. In addition, many fear catching the covid, claiming that employees are not being properly separated. From Foxconn, however, they have denied that the new hires are being accommodated along with staff positive for covid.

unprecedented infections

China is facing a “severe and complicated” epidemic situation, Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission and deputy director of the Department of Publicity, acknowledged on Tuesday in an appearance in which data was offered indicating how China is inexorably looming. to a territory of unprecedented contagion. Since November 1, 253,000 infections have been reported, with an average of 22,200 cases per day for almost a week, double the figures for the previous week. This Wednesday, more than 29,000 new infections have been reported, one step away from exceeding the records of the spring, when Shanghai was confined for more than two months. And Beijing, which had remained safe like an island until recently, is already close to 1,500 daily positives.

The protests highlight the social and industrial cost of the zero covid strategy to which the Chinese authorities continue to cling. The financial conglomerate Nomura estimated earlier in the week that several cities that account for almost a fifth of China’s total GDP are under some form of lockdown, clouding growth prospects for the world’s second-largest economy. “Although there is little prospect that the authorities will choose to back down from the zero-covid policy over the winter, there is a significant risk that containment efforts will fail,” write analysts at Capital Economics. Such a failure could lead to more lockdowns that would severely damage the economy, these analysts add.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.