During new women’s protests against the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, police arrested hundreds of people on Saturday in Minsk. The security forces stood in the way of the women and dragged them into emergency vehicles, as a journalist from the AFP news agency observed.

Around 2000 women took part in the march entitled “Glitzermarsch”, and the opposition called for renewed mass protests on Sunday.

The demonstrators in Minsk carried the red and white flags of the protest movement as well as glittering accessories. They shouted slogans like “Out with you and your riot police” or “We believe we can win”. “I will march to the end, until we achieve victory, because we are in the right,” said protester Irina, a 50-year-old programmer.

The police acted roughly against the demonstrators. At times, the officers ran out of space to make further arrests, so several women were released. Paramedics took care of several of the arrested. The arrests involved riot police in black uniforms and balaclavas as well as forces in khaki uniforms and plainclothes officers with masks.

Police spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told the AFP news agency that the number of arrests would not be announced until Sunday. The civil rights group Wiasna listed the names of 328 women arrested. The prominent 73-year-old activist Nina Baginskaya was also pushed into a minibus after the police stole the flag and the flowers she was carrying. A little later, Baginskaya was released from a police station.

The Opposition Coordinating Council spoke of “a new phase in the escalation of violence against peaceful protesters”. Opposition candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaya condemned the “arbitrary”, gross and massive arrest of “beautiful and courageous women” in a video message. “They demonstrate, although they are constantly threatened and put under pressure,” said the opposition activist who fled to Lithuania shortly after the presidential election.

Since the controversial presidential election on August 9th, tens of thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets against the president, who has ruled with an iron hand for 26 years. The largest gatherings take place on Sundays. Again this Sunday the opposition called for mass protests in Minsk and other cities in the country.

The demonstrators accuse Lukashenko of election fraud and demand new elections. They are not deterred by the violent action taken by the security forces.

Telegram channel Nexta publishes names of 1,000 police officers

Last weekend, too, the security forces in Minsk cracked down on thousands of women who were demonstrating peacefully against Lukashenko. Internet video footage showed masked officers brutally pushing protesters into minibuses. The civil rights group Wiasna reported more than 40 arrests at the time.

The Poland-based opposition Telegram channel Nexta published on Saturday a list of more than 1000 names and ranks of Belarusian police officers who had committed official offenses with the brutal crackdown on government opponents. If the arrests of government critics continued, more names would be released, it said.

The reports of police violence and torture of detainees had also brought the EU Parliament to the scene. It called for sanctions against Lukashenko and other Belarusian government officials. Opposition leader Tichanovskaya will meet with EU foreign ministers and EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday. (AFP)