People are starting to arrive with their flags. The sun at six o’clock highlights yellow, blue and red above all else in Union Square, an emblematic park in Manhattan. On the afternoon of July 30, a group of young people allied with the Comando con Venezuela called for a peaceful protest to denounce what they consider electoral fraud due to the results of last July 28. They demand the end of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

“Glory to the Brave People,” the voices sing, no longer with the monotonous refrain of a national anthem, but with the conviction that the phrase is a prayer that traces the map of their freedom. There are families, there are groups of friends, there are lonely people, flag sellers and water sellers, there are office workers, elegant people, young people broadcasting on social networks. There are children, elderly people, other nationalities.

Francis Bravo holds a sign. Firm. Serious. She is dressed in black and wears glasses. Three years ago she fled Venezuela. “The persecution began with the colectivos, a group of armed people that the government has under its power to intimidate Venezuelans who are protesting and who are against them. Then three people entered my house, beat me with weapons and threatened to kill me if I continued protesting. That was the trigger that made me flee and leave my family behind.”

More people arrive. There is a main focus around a banner. The leading voices lend their voices to push the slogans. Everyone repeats, above all, “freedom.” The names of María Corina Machado and Edmundo González are applauded. The name of Nicolás Maduro is followed by a loud “fuck you mother”! People whisper and speculate: “If he shows up as a Chavista, I’ll kick him to Venezuela.”

A couple talks about the panorama that lies ahead. They say that, unlike in the last elections, now those who are in the streets are the people, the working class. It is no longer a matter for the middle class and the upper class, now it is the people, the same people who previously voted for Chavismo, who are protesting. They do not realize the danger, they say.

Daniela Hernández is a 23-year-old girl who left her country at 13. She has never returned. “It is very hard because it means being outside the country where you were born. My family has separated quite a bit. I couldn’t see my mother for 7 years.” Just like her, Chantal and Victoria do not know Venezuela, they do not remember the country they left, “for us it is a dream to know the Venezuela they tell us about.”

The family breakups caused by the Venezuelan exodus are fuelling the fires of anger. By April 2024, there are 7.7 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees in the world. Here is Roselby, with only her two children. She is a 30-year-old woman who crossed the Darién in seven days. There is also Carlos Ramírez, who arrived 15 months ago with his daughter, but without three of his children. He waves a flag and blows his whistle. He is sure that the elections were stolen: “My father died 15 years ago and it is said that he voted.”

Among the crowd, two women discuss the reaction of the Americans: they do not know or are not interested in the fact that electoral fraud has been committed in Venezuela, they say. Carlos Egaña, one of the organizers of the protest, sees something positive in all this: “In contrast to other chaotic issues that have happened in the country in recent years, we think it is great that there is a lot of support from other countries, from governments associated with a left that perhaps historically has given the benefit of the doubt to Chavismo, I am referring to the case of Gabriel Boric, and Bernardo Arévalo in Guatemala, who expressed very serious doubts. We would love for Chavismo to open its eyes and ears and understand that the majority wants something else, we do not want military intervention to bring about change.”

He also complains that organizations in favor of human rights and oppressed peoples such as The Peoples Forum have supported Nicolás Maduro frontally, “ignoring the number of left-wing groups, workers’ groups, the Communist Party of Venezuela itself, as well as the number of reports on human rights violations that are supported when reported in other countries.”

The protest lasted two hours. It did not let up. More and more people arrived, hundreds of them. There was no festive atmosphere, but there were no voices of defeat either. One of the young people who led the speech asked everyone to get on their knees to say the Lord’s Prayer. The believers got on their knees, closed their eyes, a woman cried, lit candles and, as a last resort, prayed.